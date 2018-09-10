Crime
September 10, 2018 7:45 pm

Man arrested after alleged assault in Fairview: Halifax police

Police have arrested a man in connection with an assault on Sept. 8, 2018.

Alexa MacLean/Global News
Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident involving an assault on Saturday in Halifax.

Police say officers responded to a home in the 0-100 block of Frederick Avenue at approximately 11:20 p.m.

When they arrived, police said they found a man threatening another man and woman with a knife.

The man with the knife had allegedly physically assaulted the other man before police arrived, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was eventually taken to hospital by EHS for treatment.

Police arrested Joshua Mitchell Zinck, 32, without incident.

Zinck appeared in Halifax provincial court to face charges of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, three counts of uttering threats and breach of probation.

Global News