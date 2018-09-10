RCMP set to hold Move Over event in memory of fallen Nova Scotia Mountie

Nova Scotia RCMP are set to hold a Move Over event on Wednesday to mark exactly one year since a fellow Mountie died in the line of duty.

Const. Frank Deschênes was a 12-year-veteran of the RCMP. He was killed on Sept. 12, 2017, when he stopped to help some motorists change a tire on the side of a highway in Memramcook, N.B.

READ MORE: Widow of Nova Scotia Mountie killed on N.B. highway wants move-over law broadened

A utility van collided with his police car and the SUV. Deschênes was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two people in the SUV were taken to hospital and released. The driver of the van was also treated in hospital but later taken into police custody.

Vasiliy Meshko of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., later pleaded guilty to driving without care and attention. In December he was fined $3,000, received two years’ probation and was banned from driving in New Brunswick for two years.

Nova Scotia RCMP officers are set to hold information checkpoints across the province on Wednesday, passing out information to motorists, ensuring they understand their responsibilities under the province’s Move Over law.

A recent amendment, known as Frankie’s Law included tow truck drivers in the list of vehicles that, when their lights are flashing, drivers should move to the left and slow to 60 km/h.

Deschênes’ death had prompted calls for the law to be expanded in Nova Scotia as well as New Brunswick.