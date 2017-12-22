Canada
December 22, 2017 2:14 pm
Updated: December 22, 2017 3:00 pm

U.S. driver fined, given probation in connection to N.B. crash that killed Mountie

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

The crash happened on the evening of Sept. 12 on Highway 2 near Memramcook, N.B.

Contibuted/ Wade Perry
A 31-year-old American man has been sentenced in connection with a September crash that killed a Nova Scotia RCMP officer on a New Brunswick highway.

Vasiliy Meshko of Wilkes-Barre, Pa. had pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. On Friday, he appeared in Moncton Provincial Court and was fined $3,000. He also received two years’ probation and is banned from driving in New Brunswick for two years.

On Sept. 12, Const. Francis (Frank) Deschênes was helping two people change a flat tire on Highway 2 near Memramcook, N.B. when he was struck by a utility vehicle.

The 12-year veteran of the force died at the scene.

Victim impact statements from Deschênes’ widow and mother were read in front of a packed courtroom, with many RCMP officers in attendance.

Meshko told the court he wished he had died instead of the officer and asked for forgiveness from Deschênes’ family and friends.

Vasiliy Meshko, 31, was sentenced on Friday at Moncton Provincial Court in connection to a crash that killed RCMP Const. Frank Deschênes.

Steve Fiander/ Global News

His lawyer, Hazen Brien, said the crash was a tragedy.

“A moment of inattention had led to the consequences and Mr. Meshko is very remorseful of what has happened and he travelled from Pennsylvania here in order to confirm his remorse,” Brien said.

RCMP Southeast District Commander Costa Dimonpoulos spoke on behalf of the force and said the events have been tough for everyone.

“It has been very difficult and not just members of the RCMP and the family, but the community and other first responders that attended the scene,” he said.

Meshko was only charged under the New Brunswick Motor Vehicle Act. RCMP have previously said they conducted a thorough investigation, but found there was not enough evidence to proceed with criminal charges.

With a file from Shelley Steeves

