Driver charged under New Brunswick Motor Vehicle Act in crash that killed Nova Scotia Mountie

The driver of a utility van involved in a September crash that killed a Nova Scotia RCMP officer has been charged under the New Brunswick Motor Vehicle Act.

RCMP say they conducted a thorough investigation, but found there was not enough evidence to proceed with criminal charges.

Const. Francis (Frank) Deschênes was killed on Sept. 12 when a van collided with his police car after he had stopped to help motorists change a tire on Highway 2 near Memramcook, N.B.

Deschênes was a 12-year veteran of the force and was on duty with Amherst’s Northwest Traffic Services when the collision happened.

Vasiliy Meshko, 31, of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., has been charged for driving without due care and attention, as well as failing to move over.

RCMP say he was represented by his lawyer in Moncton Provincial Court on Thursday, and requested an adjournment until Friday to enter a plea.

