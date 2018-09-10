Canada
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Oakville

By Reporter  900 CHML
Stabbing at Kerr St. Bar & Grill in Oakville.

Kerr St. Bar & Grill
Halton Police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing in Oakville.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, police say a fight started between two patrons at the Kerr Street Pub & Grill, but they both left the bar before officers arrived.

The investigation revealed one man had been stabbed multiple times and was treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 22-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on Sunday and charged with attempted murder.

He has been held in custody for a bail hearing.

