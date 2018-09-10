Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Oakville

Halton Police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing in Oakville.
Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, police say a fight started between two patrons at the Kerr Street Pub & Grill, but they both left the bar before officers arrived.
The investigation revealed one man had been stabbed multiple times and was treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A 22-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on Sunday and charged with attempted murder.
He has been held in custody for a bail hearing.
