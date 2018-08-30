Suspects sought after armed robbery at Oakville Pizza Nova

Halton police are on the hunt for three suspects, after an armed robbery at a Pizza Nova in Oakville.

READ MORE: Pharmacy robbed in Oakville

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, police say three men, one armed with a weapon, entered the pizza store on Ford Drive and demanded cash.

After getting some money, the suspects fled the scene in what is believed to be a dark-coloured Honda Civic.

Investigators are now exploring possible connections with surrounding police agencies due to a series of similar crimes committed in the GTHA.

READ MORE: Series of robberies in Toronto, Halton and Peel Region prompts public safety advisory

Anyone who may have additional information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Det. Barrett Gabriel or Det. Const. Peter Galopoulos of the 2 District criminal investigations bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at http://www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.