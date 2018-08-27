Canada
Pharmacy robbed in Oakville

Halton police are searching for a suspect after a Shoppers was robbed in Oakville.

Police are investigating a robbery at a pharmacy in Oakville.

Around 930 p.m. on Sunday, police say a man entered the Shoppers Drug Mart on Kerr Street, where he approached the counter and passed a note to the staff, demanding a quantity of drugs.

No weapon was seen, but the man was given an undisclosed amount of methadone, before he fled the pharmacy on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect has since been identified by police and charges are pending.

