Teen arrested in fatal Oakville shooting

Halton police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Oakville.

A 17-year-old boy is now facing several charges including careless use of a firearm and criminal negligence causing death.

Keegan Parkinson, 19, was found dead in the area of Rebecca Street east of Dorval Drive on July 13.

Police say the victim and the accused knew each other.

