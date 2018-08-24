Teen arrested in fatal Oakville shooting

Halton police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Oakville.
READ MORE: Man shot dead outside Oakville home
A 17-year-old boy is now facing several charges including careless use of a firearm and criminal negligence causing death.
Keegan Parkinson, 19, was found dead in the area of Rebecca Street east of Dorval Drive on July 13.
READ MORE: Medical distress leads to accident in Oakville
Police say the victim and the accused knew each other.
WATCH: Homicide investigation underway in Oakville, Ont. after possible shooting incident leaves 1 dead
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.