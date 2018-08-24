Canada
August 24, 2018 2:23 pm
Updated: August 24, 2018 3:15 pm

Teen arrested in fatal Oakville shooting

By Reporter  900 CHML

WATCH ABOVE (July 14): A man is dead following a shooting outside a house in Oakville. Police say at approximately 11:15pm they were called to Rebecca St for a shooting on Friday evening. Kamil Karamali reports.

A A

Halton police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Oakville.

READ MORE: Man shot dead outside Oakville home

A 17-year-old boy is now facing several charges including careless use of a firearm and criminal negligence causing death.

Keegan Parkinson, 19, was found dead in the area of Rebecca Street east of Dorval Drive on July 13.

READ MORE: Medical distress leads to accident in Oakville

Police say the victim and the accused knew each other.

WATCH: Homicide investigation underway in Oakville, Ont. after possible shooting incident leaves 1 dead

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Accused
Arrest
Fatal
Halton
HamOnt
Investigation
Keegan Parkinson
Oakville
Police
Shooting
Teen

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News