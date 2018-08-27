Police searching for ‘flasher’ in Oakville
Halton police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman in Oakville.
On Saturday, Aug. 18, a woman was walking her dogs on a wooded trail near Sherwood Heights Drive and Kingsway Drive, when a man approached her and started a conversation.
Police say when the woman responded to the man, she noticed he was exposing and touching himself, but no physical contact was made.
The suspect is in his 30s, five-feet-eight-inches tall, with an average build, short dark hair and a short beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black long-sleeved hoodie, black track pants, black shoes and a black backpack.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or this suspect is asked to contact Det. Const. Wood of the 2 District criminal investigation bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.
