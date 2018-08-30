Series of robberies in Toronto, Halton and Peel Region prompts public safety advisory

Police have issued a public safety advisory following a series of robberies overnight in Toronto, Halton and Peel Region.

Authorities said the robberies involved a group of males targeting convenience stores and gas stations in west-end Toronto, Mississauga, Milton and Oakville.

In one incident, Halton police said a 49-year-old convenience store clerk was injured late Wednesday night when he was pushed into a glass shelf that shattered during a robbery at Main Street and Thompson Road in Milton.

Police said three armed suspects wearing dark clothing fled the scene.

Peel Regional Police also responded to a robbery call at Hurontario Street and Harborn Road in Mississauga.

Police said three suspects were also witnessed fleeing the scene in a sedan, however no weapons were seen.

Officers are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in the Main St./Thompson Road area of Milton. K9 in the area. Police are looking for three males all wearing dark/black clothing. Clerk was injured. ^PD — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) August 30, 2018

Suspect 1 – male, black, slim build, short, wearing a black hooded sweater, face covered with a white scarf

Suspect 2 – male, black, red hooded sweater, short dreadlock hair, face covered with a black scarf

Suspect 3 – no description — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 30, 2018