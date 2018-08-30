Series of robberies in Toronto, Halton and Peel Region prompts public safety advisory

Police have issued a public safety advisory following a series of robberies overnight in Toronto, Halton and Peel Region.
Authorities said the robberies involved a group of males targeting convenience stores and gas stations in west-end Toronto, Mississauga, Milton and Oakville.
READ MORE: Police investigate alleged armed robbery at Milton home
In one incident, Halton police said a 49-year-old convenience store clerk was injured late Wednesday night when he was pushed into a glass shelf that shattered during a robbery at Main Street and Thompson Road in Milton.
Police said three armed suspects wearing dark clothing fled the scene.
READ MORE: Toronto police seek public help finding suspect in armed robbery investigation
Peel Regional Police also responded to a robbery call at Hurontario Street and Harborn Road in Mississauga.
Police said three suspects were also witnessed fleeing the scene in a sedan, however no weapons were seen.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.