Police arrest suspect in Oakville pharmacy robbery

Police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery at a pharmacy in Oakville.
On Aug. 26, a man entered the Shopper Drug Mart on Kerr Street, where he approached the counter and passed a note to the staff, demanding a quantity of drugs, police say.
No weapon was seen, but police say the man was given an undisclosed amount of methadone, before he fled the scene on foot.
As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Justin Howitt of Oakville has been arrested on numerous charges, including robbery, and breach of probation.
