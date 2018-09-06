Police arrest suspect in Oakville pharmacy robbery

Police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery at a pharmacy in Oakville.

On Aug. 26, a man entered the Shopper Drug Mart on Kerr Street, where he approached the counter and passed a note to the staff, demanding a quantity of drugs, police say.

No weapon was seen, but police say the man was given an undisclosed amount of methadone, before he fled the scene on foot.

As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Justin Howitt of Oakville has been arrested on numerous charges, including robbery, and breach of probation.

After an investigation into an Oakville pharmacy robbery on August 26, 2018, Justin HOWITT (31) has been arrested and charged with: Robbery

Disguise with Intent

Fail to Comply with Recognizance

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Breach Probation (x2)