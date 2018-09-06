Canada
September 6, 2018 3:59 pm

Police arrest suspect in Oakville pharmacy robbery

By Reporter  Global News

Oakville man accused of robbing pharmacy.

Police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery at a pharmacy in Oakville.

On Aug. 26, a man entered the Shopper Drug Mart on Kerr Street, where he approached the counter and passed a note to the staff, demanding a quantity of drugs, police say.

No weapon was seen, but police say the man was given an undisclosed amount of methadone, before he fled the scene on foot.

As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Justin Howitt of Oakville has been arrested on numerous charges, including robbery, and breach of probation.
