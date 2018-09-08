Politics
September 8, 2018 2:12 pm

PQ Leader promises tougher French laws if elected

By The Canadian Press

PQ Leader Jean-Françcois Lisée details plans for Bill 202 during a campaign stop in Montreal on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

Felicia Parrillo/Global News
The Parti Québécois is keeping the issue of language to the forefront of Quebec’s election campaign with a promise to pass tougher French-language laws if elected.

Jean-François Lisée is reminding voters of his proposal to extend the reach of the province’s French language charter, known as Bill 101, and also to table new legislation he’s calling Bill 202.

Lisée says the new law would ensure, among other things, that new immigrants and their spouses must know French as a pre-condition of acceptance.

He’s also promising to expand Bill 101 to cover more workplaces in order to combat what he calls the language’s “undeniable” decline.

Lisée’s announcement comes a day after the leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec said his government would force new immigrants to leave the province if they don’t learn French within three years.

François Legault, for his part, is shifting his focus to finances today with a promise to reinvest in public services without raising taxes beyond the rate of inflation.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Bill 101
Jean-François Lisée
Parti Quebecois
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec language laws

Global News