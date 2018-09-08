Canada
September 8, 2018 1:21 pm

Tree fire breaks out near homeless encampment at Pacific Spirit Park

By Reporter  Global News

Vancouver firefighters responded to a tree fire near a homeless encampment in Pacific Spirit Regional Park.


A single tree fire broke out near a homeless encampment at Pacific Spirit Regional Park.

Assistant fire chief Kevin Wilson of Vancouver Fire and Rescue said the call came in just before 9 a.m.

“Right now, everyone (at the homeless encampment) is gone because there is a fire. But there is the usual amount of collections, shopping carts, tents and things like that,” Wilson said.

The fire is contained to one tree trunk but is deep inside the park.

“It’s an extensive distance into the park. They’ve requested more help for manpower. We have a fair amount of apparatus and rigs there, about 23 men, and they are hand-bucketing lines in long-distance, and there was a homeless encampment in that area.”

He adds that the fire is unlikely to spread because of showers and cooler weather.

No one was injured, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

