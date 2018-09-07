Attempted murder charge laid in Guelph stabbing

Guelph police say an arrest has been made after a man was stabbed early Monday morning at a plaza in the south end of the city.

The victim was found at around 3:30 a.m. with multiple wounds in the area of Gordon Street and Clair Road.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but an update on his condition has not been provided.

“At the request of the family, the condition of the victim is not being released at this point in time,” said Const. Josh Fraser.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at a home on Baxter Drive on Friday.

Police said he has been charged with attempted murder, weapons dangerous and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Saturday.

Police wouldn’t say what led up to the stabbing, but said they are not looking for any other suspects.