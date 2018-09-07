Recipe: Italian roast pork and rapini grilled cheese sandwich

Ingredients

– 4 slices of focaccia bread, sliced 3/4 inch thick

– 1/2 cup grated provolone cheese

– 8 slices cooked but cold Italian roast pork or porchetta (available at a deli counter)

– 6-8 pieces of rapini

– 200 ml Bertolli Garlic Alfredo sauce

– 1 tsp chili flakes

– 1 tsp finely chopped garlic

– 1/4 cup Bertolli olive oil

– 1/2 tsp salt

– 1 lemon wedge

Method

1. Boil a pot of water and place the rapini inside. Let it cook for about 5 minutes and then transfer to a bowl of ice water.

2. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a pan add the garlic, chili flakes and the rapini and let cook in the olive oil until oil and garlic have been fully absorbed. Lightly salt and move the cooked rapini to a bowl off to the side.

3. In another bowl, mix the shredded provolone cheese with the Alfredo sauce.

4. Place a piece of bread down, then layer with some of the cheese and alfredo mix, then layer some pork and rapini, then more cheese and then the second piece of bread. Repeat for the second sandwich.

5. Using a non-stick pan, heat the remaining oil on medium high and place the two sandwiches inside the pan. Let the oil lightly brown one side of the sandwich then turn the heat of the element right down to medium low.

6. Flip the sandwiches and continue to let them cook until cheese has melted.

7. Remove from pan, lightly salt and hit with fresh lemon juice. Serve and enjoy!

