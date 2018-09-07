Four things to do for the weekend beginning Sept. 7

Winnipeg is a busy place this weekend! From festivals to food, there is a lot for Winnippeggers to take in.

BURGERS: Get your appetite ready, Le Burger Week’s last weekend takes place on Saturday and Sunday. Unique burgers are crafted at over 120 restaurants across the city. It’s up to your taste buds to decide which burger will be crowned winner of them all.

MANYFEST: Downtown’s biggest street festival has roads closing to welcome food trucks, a midway, and the Third and Bird Market. The event runs from Friday to Sunday, boasting a big line-up of live music. Participants can lace up their runners as two races will take place. Friday night is the Electric Donkey Run with DJ’s, lights and music. Sunday will have runners racing the 10+10 Race, ranging from 5 km to 30 km course.

STREET FESTIVAL: Rain or shine, Winnipeggers will be dancing at Sherbrook Street festival Saturday. The 14th annual event will feature more than a dozen local bands on two stages, a family fun area, and a merchant village. Also on tap is a beer garden and tasty local restaurants set up along Sherbrook street.

FREE CONCERT: You can take in a concert and movie at the Cube Friday night at Bijou Park, adjacent to Old Market Square. The area will be fenced off and fully licensed with locally crafted beer. Students from the School of Rock are performing at 6 p.m., followed by popular DJs Hunnicutt and Co-op at 7:30 p.m putting on a local. A hip-hop group 3PEAT will take the stage at 9 p.m. before the concert movie Awesome; I Shot That! Begins at 10:30 p.m.

