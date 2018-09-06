high friction road surface
September 6, 2018 6:16 pm

New ‘high-friction’ road surfaces added to some B.C. roads to reduce crashes

By Online News Producer  Global News

A high-friction road treatment will be applied to 14 high-collision locations around the province.

The province and ICBC have announced a new program designed to reduce the number of crashes on the road.

A high-friction road treatment will be applied to 14 high-collision locations around the province — 10 at intersections and four at off-ramps.

The specialized aggregate-and-resin surface will help vehicles come to a full stop more quickly in all weather conditions.

The locations include the Capilano Road off-ramp in North Vancouver and the Highway 10/Scott Road intersection in Surrey.

The new road surface will be applied to locations across B.C., based on a review of collision and claims data:

  • Highway 1 – Capilano Road off-ramp (westbound) in North Vancouver
  • Highway 1 – Lonsdale Avenue off-ramp (eastbound/westbound) in North Vancouver
  • Highway 1 – Willingdon Avenue off-ramp (eastbound) in Burnaby
  • Highway 1 – Brunette Avenue off-ramp (eastbound/westbound) in Coquitlam
  • Highway 7 – 203 Street intersection (eastbound) in Maple Ridge
  • Highway 7 – 207 Street intersection (eastbound) in Maple Ridge
  • Highway 7 – Kennedy Road intersection (eastbound/westbound) in Pitt Meadows
  • Highway 7 – Laity Street intersection (eastbound) in Maple Ridge
  • Highway 10 – 120 Street/Scott Road intersection (eastbound/westbound) in Surrey
  • Highway 10 – 176 Street intersection (eastbound/westbound) in Surrey
  • Highway 17 – Cloverdale Avenue intersection (southbound) in Saanich
  • Highway 17 – Elk Lake Drive intersection (northbound/southbound) in Saanich
  • Highway 17 – Sayward Road intersection (northbound) in Saanich
  • Highway 17 – Mt. Newton Cross Road intersection (northbound/southbound) in Saanich

The program will cost about $4 million. The province says the new road surface is part of a series of changes aimed at tackling rising insurance claim costs.

There were 350,000 collisions on B.C. roads in 2017, an average of 960 crashes a day.

