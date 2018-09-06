New ‘high-friction’ road surfaces added to some B.C. roads to reduce crashes

The province and ICBC have announced a new program designed to reduce the number of crashes on the road.
A high-friction road treatment will be applied to 14 high-collision locations around the province — 10 at intersections and four at off-ramps.
READ MORE: Police across B.C. step up distracted driving enforcement
The specialized aggregate-and-resin surface will help vehicles come to a full stop more quickly in all weather conditions.
The locations include the Capilano Road off-ramp in North Vancouver and the Highway 10/Scott Road intersection in Surrey.
The new road surface will be applied to locations across B.C., based on a review of collision and claims data:
The program will cost about $4 million. The province says the new road surface is part of a series of changes aimed at tackling rising insurance claim costs.
There were 350,000 collisions on B.C. roads in 2017, an average of 960 crashes a day.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.