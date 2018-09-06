Calgary Sports

September 6, 2018 3:11 pm

Calgary Stampeders star receiver Kamar Jorden out with season-ending knee injury

By Staff The Canadian Press

Calgary Stampeders' Kamar Jorden, left, celebrates his touchdown with a teammate during first quarter CFL football action against the Montreal Alouettes, in Calgary, Saturday, July 21, 2018. Jorden is out for the year and is facing knee surgery.

Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
The Calgary Stampeders have lost their top receiver for the rest of the season.

Kamar Jorden underwent season-ending knee surgery on Thursday.

Jorden suffered the injury while making a block during the second quarter of Calgary’s win over the visiting Edmonton Eskimos on Monday.

The fifth-year Stampeder is second in the league with a career-high 944 receiving yards this season.

Jorden was one of three high-profile receivers to suffer long-term knee injuries on Monday.

Edmonton Eskimos receiver Derel Walker is out six to eight weeks with a knee injury, while Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ Jalen Saunders is expected to miss the rest of the year after getting hurt in his team’s win over the Toronto Argonauts.

Toronto plays host to the Ticats, while the Eskimos entertain the Stampeders in rematches on Saturday.

