September 3, 2018 6:24 pm

Stampeders squeeze out 23-20 win against Eskimos in Labour Day Classic

By Staff The Canadian Press

Edmonton Eskimos' Chris Edwards, left, chases Calgary Stampeders' DaVaris Daniels, as he scores a touchdown during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Calgary Stampeders kept their string of Labour Day wins alive with a 23-20 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Monday.

The Stampeders defeated the Eskimos in the annual holiday game a seventh straight year and improved to 9-1 atop the CFL’s West Division. The Eskimos dropped to 6-5.

The game deadlocked at 20-20, Stampeder kicker Rene Paredes booted a 43-yard field goal for the win with no time left on the clock.

Paredes contributed three field goals to Calgary’s victory, including a 50-yarder. DaVaris Daniels scored a touchdown for the Stampders.

C.J. Gable and Duke Williams scored touchdowns for the Esks with kicker Sean Whyte adding a pair of field goals.

Saturday’s rematch is in Edmonton.

