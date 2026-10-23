SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Nugent-Hopkins has shootout winner in Oilers’ win

By Shane Jones The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2026 12:10 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

EDMONTON – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the shootout winner to give the Edmonton Oilers a 6-5 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid both shone with two goals and three assists apiece for the Oilers (8-1-1) who have won three straight and seven of their last eight.

Nugent-Hopkins, who also had an assist, scored the other goal in regulation.

Oilers goalie Devon Levi made 22 stops.

Jackson Blake, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Logan Stankhoven and Juuso Valimaki replied for the Hurricanes (8-2-2). The reigning Stanley Cup champions have lost two of their last three games.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Local band behind new Oilers goal song'
Local band behind new Oilers goal song
Story continues below advertisement

Brandon Bussi recorded 16 saves for Carolina.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

TAKEAWAYS

Hurricanes: Jarvis scored in his first game of the season, making his debut following off-season shoulder surgery. The 24-year-old has had more than 30 goals in each of the last three seasons.

Oilers: Nugent-Hopkins also scored in his season debut, returning after sustaining a lower-body injury during training camp. The 33-year-old became the franchise leader for most seasons played with the Oilers at 16.

KEY MOMENT

Edmonton tied the game with their goalie pulled with 1:28 to play. McDavid sent a shot on net that deflected off Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s skate for his eighth goal of the season.

KEY STAT

McDavid, who has points in every game this season, extended his league-leading point totals to 31 in just 10 games. He joined Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky as the only NHL players to reach the 30-point mark in 10 games or fewer.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Conclude a five-game road trip in St. Louis on Saturday.

Oilers: Continue their homestand against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices