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Sports

San Jose Sharks dump Ottawa Senators 6-2

By Lisa Wallace The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2026 9:55 pm
1 min read
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OTTAWA – The San Jose Sharks picked up their first regulation win of the season Thursday night with a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Colin Graf led the way with a goal and an assist. Nolan Allan, Tyler Toffoli, Jacob Trouba, Zack Ostapchuk and Ivar Stenberg also scored for the Sharks (6-4-1).

Yaroslav Askarov stopped 39 shots.

Tim Stutzle and Jordan Spence tallied for the Senators (7-4-0). Samuel Ersson, who made 23 saves, remains in search of his first win with Ottawa.

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Ottawa placed Linus Ullmark on injured reserve Thursday after he suffered a lower-body injury a night earlier.

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Spence scored at 6:24 of the third period to make it a two-goal game.

The Senators pulled Ersson while on the power play with under four minutes remaining but Ostapchuk took advantage of a giveaway and scored an empty-net goal.

Stenberg added a second empty-netter to round out the scoring.

Takeaways

Senators: Ottawa lacked the intensity it played with Wednesday against the Panthers and couldn’t bury its chances.

Sharks: San Jose played a solid road game and capitalized on its opportunities.

Key Moment

Toffoli broke a 1-1 tie at the halfway mark of the second period by getting a shot through traffic from the point on the power play.

Up next

Senators: Ottawa will host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Sharks: San Jose travels to Boston to take on the Bruins on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 22, 2026.

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