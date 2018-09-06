Major gas leak in Côte Saint-Luc forces evacuations and power cuts

Montreal firefighters responded to a major gas leak Thursday morning after workers repairing an underground aqueduct on Kildare Road near Cavendish Boulevard struck a natural gas pipe, causing a leak.

Benoit Martel, chief of operations with the Montreal fire department, said several hundred people were evacuated from neighbouring buildings, including a school.

Martel explained that nursing homes in the area were not evacuated but teams of firefighters are on site to monitor gas levels in the buildings.

“Gas can infiltrate through the road and into the buildings,” he said.

Some 12,000 Hydro-Québec customers in Côte Saint-Luc, Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Hampsted are without power as crews attempt to cap the leak.

Le service d'environ 12 000 clients a été interrompu à @MTL_Ville à la demande du @MTL_SIM en raison d'une fuite de gaz dans le secteur du chemin Kildare/Boulevard Cavendish. Secteurs touchés : @CDN_NDG, #Hampstead, Côte Saint Luc. — Hydro-Québec (@client_hydro) September 6, 2018

Martel said workers with Energir, the gas utilitly company, are digging on both sides of the six-inch pipe in hopes of pinching it closed.

In the meantime, motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Sector to avoid- Cavendish blvd closed between Fleet and The Avenue and Kildare closed between Sir Walter Scott and Kellert Av. #mtltraffic ^RM https://t.co/wygvi8KD8N — Police Montréal (@SPVM) September 6, 2018