Skipping breakfast? Here are some quick and healthy options for busy mornings

Back to school means back to busy mornings, which may have you reaching for quick and convenient cereal or skipping out on breakfast all together.

According to Registered Dietitian, Susan Watson, neither of those options are a good way to start the morning.

Watson said cereals can have high levels of sugar and low levels of fiber, and a better idea is to have healthy alternatives ready for your family.

READ MORE: If your idea of eating healthy is salads or wraps, you’re missing out on these meals

She added the key to serving healthy breakfast dishes on weekday mornings is to meal prep on the weekends.

Watson said she makes larger batches of healthy pancakes, waffles, granola bars, muffins and breakfast sandwiches and freezes the extras to pull out during the week.

She shared some of her favourite meal prep ideas on Global News Morning (above) and the recipes can be found here.