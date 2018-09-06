Edmonton police recover 83 stolen bikes, man charged

An Edmonton man is facing charges related to the theft of dozens of bicycles.

Edmonton police say they found 83 stolen bikes and hundreds of bicycle parts at a home in the southwest end of the city.

Police said several of the bikes were taken back to their rightful owners after the owners were able to provide the bikes’ serial numbers.

Jimmy Markortoff, 57, has been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000. Police said additional charges are pending against Markortoff.

Edmonton police and the city of Edmonton have launched the Bike Theft Prevention campaign to encourage cyclists to take initiatives to stop their bicycles from being stolen.

Police said part of the issue is owners don’t protect their bikes with a quality lock and proper storage. Police also recommend cyclists protect themselves by recording the serial number, which makes it easier to reunite an owner with their bike if it’s found after being stolen.

Six hundred bikes were reported stolen in Edmonton through the first five months of 2018, according to police.

In 2016, 2,000 bikes were stolen across the city. Last year, the number rose to 2,171 stolen bicycles.