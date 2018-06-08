Lock up your bicycle, thieves are after it: Edmonton police

Edmonton police are warning cyclists to take steps to secure their bikes from theft.

Police said bicycle theft is a continuing concern, with 600 bikes reported stolen so far this year.

“When you consider that most bikes today cost anywhere between $500 and $1,200 on average, with high-end models costing much higher, even up to $3,000, it’s very important for cyclists to take the time to ensure their bikes are properly locked up,” Const. Daniel Tallack said.

Tallack said part of the issue is owners don’t protect their bikes with a quality lock and proper storage.

In 2016, 2000 bikes were stolen across the city. Last year, the number rose to 2,171 stolen bicycles.

“For the cost of a solid U-shaped lock, cyclists can lower the odds of losing their expensive asset to an opportunistic criminal,” Tallack said.

“And if you say to yourself, ‘Oh, I’m only going to be inside for a minute or so….what could possibly happen?’ Think again. It will only take a matter of seconds for a seasoned thief to steal a bike.”

Police also recommend cyclists protect themselves by recording the serial number, which makes it easier to reunite an owner with their bike if it’s found after being stolen.