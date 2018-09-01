City wants your thoughts on Edmonton’s bike infrastructure

The City of Edmonton is working with the University of Alberta to collect feedback on the cycling network.

Researchers are asking residents to watch a series of videos and descriptions of different cycling settings and scenarios. Participants then rate how comfortable they would feel biking on the street, in designated lanes and on shared-use paths. The survey will also incorporate other factors like how wide the bike lane is and how many vehicles there are.

READ MORE: Homeowners call Edmonton bike lanes on 76 Ave flawed and non-functional

The responses will help the city evaluate its cycling network as a whole.

“Cities try to have a connected network. They try to make it so people can go from where they are to where they want to be without too much stress or detours involved,” explained survey creator and U of A masters student Laura Cabral.

READ MORE: Growing petition calls for removal of downtown bike lanes

“If they evaluate this street is fine to cycle on and here we have a bike lane so we can get from here to here, that’s fine. But, what if that street that we said is OK to cycle on, people don’t actually feel comfortable on it?

“That means we think we have a connected network but we don’t have a connected network at that location,” Cabral said.

The questionnaire is available at the City of Edmonton’s website until Sept. 18.

WATCH: It’s a question of compromise and whether city hall can find a way to build more bike lanes without upsetting almost everyone.