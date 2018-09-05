Vincent Massey football team forced to move after goalposts vandalized

A Winnipeg high school’s football team will have to play their first home game of the season in someone else’s field.

The Vincent Massey Trojans will head to Oak Park High School for their first home game after someone severely bent one of their goalposts on Friday.

Stacey Ashley, a spokesperson with Pembina Trails School Division, said the grounds are owned by the City of Winnipeg, so the school is working with civic officials to deal with the damage.

Coach Kelsey McKay said the vandals caused about $4,000 damage.

“The field itself is fine, it’s our goalposts, closer to the east end by the clubhouse,” said McKay. “They bent down one of the sides of it and it’s just not a safe situation right now to play, you know, a game on it.”

McKay said they believe it was just a “whole bunch of random” kids who climbed the post while more on the bottom started shaking the post to see how far it would go, damaging it.

“We had to lose a home game. We only get three this year,” said McKay, noting the first game is on Friday and the damage won’t be repaired since then.

“Our guys have heard rumours in the community [on who did it] but nothing specific in terms of names.”