Security camera captures apparent Kelowna break-in

Kelowna RCMP are reaching out to the public in an attempt to find a woman after security camera photos suggest she’s breaking into vehicles.

Police call the woman a person of interest in an alleged mischief and attempt of theft from vehicles.

RCMP said the investigation stems from an incident on Sept. 1 on Toovey Road in the Black Mountain area of Kelowna where there was an attempted theft from a vehicle.

“According to video surveillance installed nearby, the incident occurred just before 5 a.m. earlier that morning,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “The surveillance cameras captured the unknown female as she crept into the carport structure, that the Ford Explorer pickup truck was parked inside of and opened the seemingly unlocked driver’s side door.”

RCMP said it’s believed that the female suspect rummaged through the vehicle’s interior before she allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of loose change from inside the vehicle.