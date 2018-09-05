Metro Vancouver firefighters battle a pair of blazes Tuesday night

It was a busy Tuesday night for fire crews in Metro Vancouver after two blazes broke out.

Two homes in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood have been badly damaged by flames near Jackson and Prior Streets.

Three occupants of one home were forced to find another place to stay.

The initial indication is that a barbecue was responsible for starting the fire that spread quickly.

READ MORE: Condo building catches fire in East Vancouver

Burnaby crews battled a two-alarm fire at a house on McKay Avenue in the Metrotown area.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof at one point.

The home was slated for demolition

No word on how the fire started.