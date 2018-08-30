After 2 month investigation, cause of fatal North Vancouver apartment fire ‘undetermined’

We may never know what caused a fire in a North Vancouver apartment complex that claimed the life of a mother and her young son.

After a comprehensive two-month investigation into the tragedy, “investigators have classified the cause of the fire as ‘undetermined,’”North Vancouver RCMP said.

READ MORE: ‘I just wish my mom and brother got out’: teen survivor of fatal North Vancouver fire speaks

The fire broke out in the early hours of June 11 at the Mountain Village Apartment complex in the 2000 block of Whitley Court.

Fourteen-year-old Sohail Koshkoye Delshad and his father managed to get out of the unit.

His mother, Narges Casnejad, was sleeping with his seven-year-old brother, Sepeher, who was fighting the flu. Both were killed in the fire.

WATCH: Surviving teen speaks about losing family in North Van fire

Mounties said investigators combed the scene of the fire, “sifting through large volumes of fire debris.”

Investigators consulted with both structural and electrical engineers, reviewed aerial drone photos and surveillance video and canvassed the neighbourhood looking for anything suspicious.

Despite those efforts and lab tests of all potential evidence, they were unable to find a clear cause of the fire.

READ MORE: North Shore community joins together to help displaced victims of apartment fire

Police said the file will remain open and officers will follow up on any new information that emerges.

The fire also caused extensive damaged to 17 other units in the building and displaced about 70 residents.

The tragedy prompted an outpouring of support from the community, with multiple local businesses stepping up to collect donations for and offer services to the fire’s victims.

A crowdfunding campaign established for the devastated family has raised more than $60,000.