September 3, 2018 9:57 am

Condo building catches fire in East Vancouver

By Owen Munro CKNW

Firefighters extinguished a blaze on the roof of an East Vancouver condo building Sunday night.

The smell of smoke briefly returned to Metro Vancouver Sunday night after a fire broke out on the roof of a condo building in the city’s east end.

The blaze began around 11 p.m. at a building on Quebec Street near Science World. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, and the local fire department says no one was hurt.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Global News