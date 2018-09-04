Brantford man arrested for allegedly pointing weapon at passing cars

Numerous charges have been laid against a 27-year-old man after reports that someone pointed a firearm at passing cars in Brantford.
Around 11 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a park on Ontario Street, where they located a man who was attempting to conceal a firearm in his backpack.
Police say the man tried to resist arrest, but officers managed to get him into custody.
They say they located and seized several items, including a pellet gun, bolt cutters, stolen car and house keys, and quantities of suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and crystal meth.
