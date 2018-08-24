5 charged after drugs and weapons seized from Brantford home

Five people are facing numerous drugs and weapons charges, after an investigation in Brantford.

Police launched an investigation earlier this week into a residence on Harvey Road, where firearms, ammunition and various forms of controlled substances were seized on Wednesday.

They include handguns, a sawed-off rifle that was reported stolen, cocaine, marijuana and $5,000 in cash, police said.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized was worth over $48,000.

As a result of the investigation, three Brantford men, aged 23, 25 and 31, have been arrested, as well as a 26-year-old man from Ohsweken and a 20-year-old Brantford woman.

