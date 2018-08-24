Canada
August 24, 2018 4:01 pm

5 charged after drugs and weapons seized from Brantford home

By Reporter  Global News

Police said weapons and drugs were seized from a Brantford home.

Brantford Police
A A

Five people are facing numerous drugs and weapons charges, after an investigation in Brantford.

READ MORE: Teen arrested after Brantford disturbance

Police launched an investigation earlier this week into a residence on Harvey Road, where firearms, ammunition and various forms of controlled substances were seized on Wednesday.

They include handguns, a sawed-off rifle that was reported stolen, cocaine, marijuana and $5,000 in cash, police said.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized was worth over $48,000.

READ MORE: Arrests made in Gage Park assault

As a result of the investigation, three Brantford men, aged 23, 25 and 31, have been arrested, as well as a 26-year-old man from Ohsweken and a 20-year-old Brantford woman.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrests
Brantford
Cash
Charges
Cocaine
Crime
Drugs
Guns
HamOnt
hardyroad
Investigation
Marijuana
Police
Rifle
Seized
Weapons

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News