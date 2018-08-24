Arrests made in Gage Park assault

Two teens have been arrested in connection with an assault at Gage Park.

A 14-year-old boy was beaten and kicked by a group of young people at the Midsummer’s Dream Festival on Saturday, Aug. 19 and the incident was caught on video.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with assault.

Police say the investigation continues and they are expecting to make additional arrests in the coming days.