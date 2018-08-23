Canada
August 23, 2018 2:09 pm

Teen arrested after Brantford disturbance

By Reporter  900 CHML

A teenager is facing charges after a disturbance in Brantford.

Brantford police badge
A A

A disturbance in Brantford has led to the arrest of a 19-year-old woman.

READ MORE: Woman charged after allegedly running over man with vehicle in Brantford: police

Police were called to a parking lot on Colborne Street east around 1 p.m. Wednesday when a woman was yelling and screaming and chasing people around with a knife.

Police say she also damaged a vehicle in the parking lot and tried to give officers a fake name.

READ MORE: Hamilton politicians denounce cancellation of Basic Income Pilot Project

During her arrest, police say the accused was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine worth over $2,800.

The teen is now facing several charges including mischief, obstructing police, possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Brantford
breachofprobation
Cocaine
Disturbance
Drugs
HamOnt
Knife
Police
Possession
Teen
trafficking

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News