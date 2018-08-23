Teen arrested after Brantford disturbance
A disturbance in Brantford has led to the arrest of a 19-year-old woman.
Police were called to a parking lot on Colborne Street east around 1 p.m. Wednesday when a woman was yelling and screaming and chasing people around with a knife.
Police say she also damaged a vehicle in the parking lot and tried to give officers a fake name.
During her arrest, police say the accused was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine worth over $2,800.
The teen is now facing several charges including mischief, obstructing police, possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.
