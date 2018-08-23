Teen arrested after Brantford disturbance

A disturbance in Brantford has led to the arrest of a 19-year-old woman.

Police were called to a parking lot on Colborne Street east around 1 p.m. Wednesday when a woman was yelling and screaming and chasing people around with a knife.

Police say she also damaged a vehicle in the parking lot and tried to give officers a fake name.

During her arrest, police say the accused was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine worth over $2,800.

The teen is now facing several charges including mischief, obstructing police, possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.

Crime Brief – a female is facing a number of charges including possession of a weapon and trafficking after an incident on Colborne Street and a male has been charged after he stole a bike and tried to sell it. https://t.co/0X1tfnHJrL pic.twitter.com/cNDA58f5aj — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) August 23, 2018