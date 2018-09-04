Misericordia emergency room leak fully repaired

The leak that shut down the Misericordia Hospital emergency room for four days in August has been fully repaired and all services have returned to their regular operations, Alberta Health Services said on Tuesday.

The emergency room was closed on Aug. 20th after a leaky toilet flooded the department. The ER was reopened on Aug. 24, though some day surgeries had to be relocated so the ER would have more room.

All departments are now back in their regular space.

“Thank you to all the teams across the Edmonton Zone who worked so quickly and diligently together to address this challenging situation,” Dr. Owen Heisler, chief medical officer with Covenant Health said.

The repairs were finished over the long weekend and AHS said there was no disruption to emergency services as departments were moved back to their original spaces.