Misericordia emergency department temporarily closed after another flood

Flooding at the Misericordia Hospital has caused the temporary closure of the emergency department. Alberta Health Services (AHS) said the damage was caused by a water leak in the department.

AHS said the emergency department is expected to remain closed until Wednesday, as crews work to repair the damage and make sure it’s safe for patients.

Patients who were already in the emergency department have been moved to other areas in the hospital. Patients who arrive at the Misericordia ER will be looked after, AHS said.

Ambulances are being redirected to other hospitals in the Edmonton area. AHS said the other emergency departments in the area have taken steps to prepare for an increased demand.

Last year, the Alberta NDP announced $65 million over four years will go to upgrade the Misericordia Hospital, including building a new emergency department.

The addition will triple the size of the current ER, expanding from 1,700-square metres to 5,000-square metres.

Site preparation and demolition is slated to start before the end of the year.

In May 2013, a flood at the Misericordia forced more than 50 patients and more than 160 staff members to be transferred to the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

The following year, the hospital flooded twice in three weeks because of heavy rainfall.

In November 2017, an operating room leak caused surgical delays at the hospital.