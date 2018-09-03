Search for 11-year-old Ottawa boy missing in St. Lawrence River enters third day

The search for the 11-year-old boy from Ottawa who went missing in the St. Lawrence River Saturday afternoon continues.

Today was day three for the search at the Ed Huck Marine in Rockport, where the 11-year-old went missing. He was on a boat with four others when it was capsized by a large wave. The four individuals who were on the boat with him sustained minor injuries; OPP, meanwhile, continue the search for the missing boy.

READ MORE: OPP continue search for 11-year-old boy who went missing on St. Lawrence River

U.S. and Canadian border services also stepped on board today to assist with the search.

“It’s day three and, yes, time has gone on somewhat,” said OPP Const. Sandra Barr. “We are still continuing on with our search. From talking to the dive team, they still have an area that they want to cover and make sure that it is covered off.”

More witnesses also helped with the search, offering OPP photos and descriptions. Police are still open to further information from anyone that witnessed the accident, whose exact cause is still being determined.

The case will not be closed, OPP said.