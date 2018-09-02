OPP continue search for 11-year-old boy who went missing on St. Lawrence River

On Saturday afternoon around 4 p.m., an 11-year-old boy went missing in the waters of the St. Lawrence River near Ed Huck Marine in Rockport.

The boat he was on was reportedly hit by a large wave before capsizing. Five people were aboard, including the boy. The OPP say there was only one male adult on board, who was in the driver’s seat. The rest, police say, were all youth.

The man and the three other youth were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while officials continue to search for the 11- year-old boy.

“Our search efforts continue,” said Const. Sandra Barr of the OPP. “We have our OPP helicopter that’s arrived not too long ago to assist with the efforts.”

At the time of the accident, CFP Trenton, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Leeds and Thousand Islands fire department were also involved in the response.

Many concerned community members also offered their assistance.

“The case will not be closed,” Barr said. “At this point, we’re hoping that we can find this young person safe.”

At present, there is no confirmation if the young boy was wearing a lifejacket. The exact cause of incident is still under investigation.