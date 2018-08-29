Canada
August 29, 2018
Updated: August 29, 2018 7:31 pm

8-year-old Oshawa boy found ‘safe and sound’ after being reported missing

Durham Regional Police say an eight-year-old boy has been found safe.

Durham Regional Police say officers have found an eight-year-old Oshawa boy  after he was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

Police said in a statement the boy was initially last seen at around 1 p.m. after leaving his home on a bike.

However, shortly after 7:20 p.m., police said the boy was found “safe and sound.”

Officers thanked the public for their help in finding the boy.

 

