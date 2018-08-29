8-year-old Oshawa boy found ‘safe and sound’ after being reported missing
A A
Durham Regional Police say officers have found an eight-year-old Oshawa boy after he was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.
Police said in a statement the boy was initially last seen at around 1 p.m. after leaving his home on a bike.
However, shortly after 7:20 p.m., police said the boy was found “safe and sound.”
Officers thanked the public for their help in finding the boy.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.