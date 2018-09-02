Oxford sinkhole has stopped growing for the first time since July: officials

For the first time in nearly a month, officials say a sinkhole in Oxford, N.S., has not grown in size.

The sinkhole, which developed in early July at the Oxford and Area Lions Parkland, remains the same size — 32.6 metres by 38.7 metres — as it was on Saturday.

“There has been very little activity over the past 24 hours, except for rounding off of the corners due to minor mud slides,” officials from the Town of Oxford said in a press release.

The park remains closed but onlookers have flocked to get a view of the hole, which is full of muddy water that has already claimed several large trees.

The city has deployed 24-hour security and video surveillance in order to keep people out of the park.

The sinkhole will continue to be monitored, but at this time the city said its risk to infrastructure and public safety remains minimal.