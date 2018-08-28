‘Unpredictable’ sinkhole in Oxford, N.S., continues to grow, reaches pavement

A sinkhole at a Nova Scotia park that was first discovered more than a month ago continues to grow, and has now reached pavement.

The hole at the Oxford and Area Lion’s Parkland has forced the closure of the park, although curious onlookers flock to the site to catch a glimpse of it.

Geologists and emergency management officials are assessing the stability of the surrounding area, which includes a community centre, gas station and a Tim Hortons. Security is on site around the clock to keep people out of the park while assessment work is ongoing.

Here are some close-ups of the sinkhole. I'm told today has been a slower day for activity than yesterday

The park is home to the Oxford Lions Club. A member told Global News that the sinkhole was just over a metre wide when they first discovered it. They tried to cover it with a picnic table to keep people from tripping over it.

It was so small in fact, they referred to it as a gopher hole.

As of Tuesday, the hole now measures 34.2 metres by 28.6 metres, according to the province’s Department of Natural Resources.

“When I got in, you were still able to go in at this point, up at the parking lot and the hole was probably only five, 10 feet maybe. Within the last couple weeks it’s obviously a lot bigger now and more of a concern,” said Chris Rogers, who lives nearby and last saw the sinkhole a few weeks ago.

Swirling muddy water can be seen inside the sinkhole, which has already claimed several large trees.

Those in the area say Tuesday was the first time the erosion has reached pavement, close to where the Lion’s Club sits.

Bruce Selkirk, a member of the club, says they’re not worried about the building because “buildings can be replaced.” They are, however, concerned about people and making sure no one gets hurt.

Signs indicating the present danger and advising to stay back are scattered all over the entrance to the park.

During a meeting with media, provincial officials said there’s not much they can do except watch the hole and see how it develops. Sinkholes are known to occur in the area, and a lake that’s currently next to the park was actually formed as the result of a sinkhole.

A geologist did call this particular sinkhole “unpredictable,” as it has changed from an oblong shape to a round one.

