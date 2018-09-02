Additional charges in alleged robbery, shooting at licensed marijuana grow-op: Norfolk OPP
Provincial police say a trio of suspects are now facing additional charges, including attempted murder, in an alleged robbery and shooting at a licensed marijuana grow operation in Norfolk County.
According to police, the suspects broke into the residence early Tuesday morning. A 49-year-old man was shot before suspects fled the scene.
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Norfolk OPP charge 3 men in alleged robbery, shooting at licensed marijuana grow-op
Initially, the suspects — two 23-year-old men and one 22-year-old man, all from St. Catharines — were charged with breaking and entering, robbery and aggravated assault.
Police say additional charges were laid on Friday, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, use of a firearm while committing an offence and assault with a weapon.
OPP say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
—With files from The Canadian Press
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.