Additional charges in alleged robbery, shooting at licensed marijuana grow-op: Norfolk OPP

Provincial police say a trio of suspects are now facing additional charges, including attempted murder, in an alleged robbery and shooting at a licensed marijuana grow operation in Norfolk County.

According to police, the suspects broke into the residence early Tuesday morning. A 49-year-old man was shot before suspects fled the scene.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Initially, the suspects — two 23-year-old men and one 22-year-old man, all from St. Catharines — were charged with breaking and entering, robbery and aggravated assault.

Police say additional charges were laid on Friday, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, use of a firearm while committing an offence and assault with a weapon.

OPP say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

—With files from The Canadian Press