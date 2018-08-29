Norfolk OPP charge 3 men in alleged robbery, shooting at licensed marijuana grow-op

Norfolk OPP say they’ve charged three men after an alleged robbery and shooting at a licensed marijuana grow-op.

Officers say that just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday they responded to the facility on East Quarter Town Line in Norfolk County.

Police say suspects entered a residence and shot a man, 49, before fleeing the scene.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators charged two 23-year-old men and one 22-year-old man, all from St. Catharines, with break and enter, robbery, and aggravated assault.