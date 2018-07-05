13 federally licensed marijuana producers selected for Alberta

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission has finalized contracts and agreements for distribution and warehousing with licensed marijuana producers.

The commission selected 13 federally licensed producers from 31 companies that responded to the “expression of interest” that closed in February:

The AGLC said it’ll continue to engage with other companies as they become federally licensed, particularly Alberta producers.

Albertans buying marijuana from the AGLC online will have it delivered by Canada Post and Purolator once it’s legal in the fall.

The commission said it’ll also use its liquor warehousing and distribution system to provide retailers with cannabis.

“The AGLC is committed to providing the Alberta market with access to federally regulated cannabis in a safe and fiscally responsible manner, while helping to shrink the illicit market,” AGLC chief operating officer and vice president Niaz Nejad said. “We are confident that those we are working with will help us fulfil our responsibilities to Albertans.”

On March 6, the AGLC launched the application process for retail cannabis stores in the province. In late April, the commission said it had received 452 applications.

There is no cap on the total number of retail licences, but no one person can hold more than 15 per cent of retail cannabis licenses in the province.

The federal government pushed back the legalization date from July 1 to Oct. 17.