Alberta MLA says marijuana legalization could lead to communist revolution

An Alberta MLA has drawn parallels between the legalization of marijuana in Canada and the communist revolution in China.

In the Alberta legislature on Wednesday, United Conservative Party (UCP) culture and tourism critic Ron Orr suggested marijuana legalization could lead to human tragedy similar to the one suffered in China during the communist revolution.

“It wasn’t until the 1950s that China began to seriously eradicate the opium trade, the opium business, the opium tax revenue and all of these wonderful things that are supposed to be generated from recreational use of drugs,” Orr said.

“They actually got so serious about it, their whole society was so broken down and debilitated by it, that it contributed to the Chinese cultural revolution under the communists, the execution of thousands of people, dealers were executed, fields were plowed under and planted with real food, and I, for one, am not really willing to go down this road.

“The human tragedy of what’s going to happen with this has yet to be revealed.”

On Twitter, NDP MLA Michael Connolly questioned Orr’s argument and his “grasp on reality.”

The Alberta government is introducing rules to align with the federal cannabis legalization plan, including changes to align its rules with pending Criminal Code amendments.

Marijuana is to be legal across Canada as of July 1, 2018.