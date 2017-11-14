Alberta to unveil traffic law changes to deal with legalized marijuana

The Alberta government will unveil proposed traffic law changes on Tuesday to prepare the province for legalized marijuana.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason will table amendments to the Traffic Safety Act at the legislature.

On Friday, the Trudeau government revealed its draft plan to add a $1 per gram, or 10 per cent tax on total marijuana purchases, whichever is higher. That’s on top of any applied sales taxes.

Ottawa is suggesting it split the tax 50/50 with the provinces, but Alberta isn’t buying in.

The Alberta government has blasted Ottawa for its proposed tax on pot.

Provincial Finance Minister Joe Ceci said it’s clear the 50/50 tax sharing proposal isn’t going to work.

“The federal government must be smoking something to think it will work for the provinces and Alberta. It’s not [going to work]. It’s unacceptable.”

Ceci said the bulk of the work and the costs associated with legalizing marijuana — from policing to education — rests with the provinces and municipalities, therefore those dollars need to stay in the province.

“Because really, they (the federal government) are not doing anything,” he said.

The federal government plans on making marijuana legal nationwide, starting July 1.

Adults 18 and older will be able to legally buy and cultivate small amounts of marijuana for personal use, while selling the drug to a minor will become a serious new criminal offence under the federal Liberal government’s proposed new legal-pot regime.

The new law would allow adults 18 and over to possess up to 30 grams of dried cannabis or its equivalent in public, share up to 30 grams of dried marijuana with other adults and buy cannabis or cannabis oil from a provincially regulated retailer.

They would also be permitted to grow up to four plants per residence for personal use, as well as make legal cannabis-containing products at home.

The federal government says it intends to bring other products, including pot-infused edibles, into the legalized sphere once federal regulations for production and sale are developed and brought into force.

A new production facility called “Aurora Sky” is currently under construction outside Edmonton, near the international airport. Once complete, it will be the largest cannabis production facility in the world.

— With files from Rick Boguski