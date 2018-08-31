Police appeal for dashcam video in homicide outside Surrey McDonald’s

Homicide investigators are issuing a public plea for video evidence, as they work to solve an assault that turned fatal earlier this month.

Police were called to the McDonald’s restaurant near 129 Street and 96 Avenue in Surrey around 9 p.m. on Aug. 19, to reports of a fight.

When first responders arrived, they found Lakhwinder Singh Bal, a 48-year-old homeless man, unresponsive in the parking lot. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said despite a number of tips, it is still looking for more evidence.

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Aug. 19, and who has dashcam or cellphone video to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.