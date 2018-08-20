Serious assault in Surrey sends one man to hospital

One man is in hospital after a serious assault in Surrey on Sunday night.

RCMP responded to the 12900 block of 96th Avenue at around 9 p.m. after multiple calls reporting a fight.

When officers arrived, they found a man collapsed on the ground suffering from life-threatening injuries.

As RCMP continued to investigate, 96th Avenue between 128th and 130th Street was shut down overnight.

If you saw anyone fleeing the area during the approximate time of the assault, you’re asked to call Surrey RCMP or Crimestoppers.

An update from Surrey RCMP is expected Monday morning.