Vehicle rollover north of London sends 1 to hospital

OPP badge.

A man is in hospital following a rollover north of London, police say.

Middlesex County OPP responded to a vehicle rollover on Grand Bend Road South and McGillivary Drive in Parkhill around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

London-Middlesex paramedics along with North Middlesex Fire Department attended the scene.

Firefighters extracted the 32-year-old from the vehicle. He was then taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, officers said.

His condition has since been updated to stable, police said.

Grand Bend Road was closed between McGillivray Drive and West Corner Drive while police look into the incident, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

